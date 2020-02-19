Sheryl K. Burkhart

Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Community United Methodist Church in Sergeant Bluff. Burial will be in Willow Township Cemetery, Holly Springs, Iowa. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Sherry enjoyed sewing, quilting, and loved hosting her friends in her sewing ladies group. She loved watching sports and was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the New York Yankees. Sherry was deeply devoted to her family. She was a loving wife to her husband of 46 years and had a close relationship with all of her children and grandchildren. Her favorite times were spent with her children and grandchildren and she could often be seen attending their numerous events at Westwood Community Schools. She was a devout Christian woman and had a remarkable faith in God. She lived her faith daily with everyone and spread the gospel with anyone who wanted to listen. The world is a better place because of the time that Sherry was able to spend on earth.