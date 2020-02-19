Sheryl K. Burkhart

Salix, Iowa
Sheryl Kay Burkhart, of Salix, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, surrounded by family.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Community United Methodist Church in Sergeant Bluff. Burial will be in Willow Township Cemetery, Holly Springs, Iowa. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
Sheryl K. "Sherry" Burkhart was born in Sioux City, to Edmound and Gay (Olson) Quade. Sherry spent her childhood in Sioux City and graduated from Central High School in 1963.
On Dec. 29, 1973, she was united in marriage to Jerry Burkhart at United Methodist Church in Salix. Sherry worked at various jobs during her lifetime, but particularly enjoyed her time working at Sam's Club as a greeter.
Sherry enjoyed sewing, quilting, and loved hosting her friends in her sewing ladies group. She loved watching sports and was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the New York Yankees. Sherry was deeply devoted to her family. She was a loving wife to her husband of 46 years and had a close relationship with all of her children and grandchildren. Her favorite times were spent with her children and grandchildren and she could often be seen attending their numerous events at Westwood Community Schools. She was a devout Christian woman and had a remarkable faith in God. She lived her faith daily with everyone and spread the gospel with anyone who wanted to listen. The world is a better place because of the time that Sherry was able to spend on earth.
Sheryl is survived by her husband, Jerry, of Salix; her children, Jason (Denise) Burkhart of Salix, Keith (Leisa) Burkhart of Vermillion, S.D., and Cass (Brenda) Burkhart of Salix, son-in-law, Jason Ring, of Salix, Michelle Rasmussen of Sioux City, Terri (friend, Todd Porter) Hinrichsen of Hot Springs, S.D., and Amanda (Mike Jr.) Weltz of Whiting, Iowa; two brothers, Gary (Donna) Quade, of Branden, Fla., and Lee (Connie) Quade of Sioux City; one sister, Linda Williams, of Sioux City; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Dennis Quade.