Jefferson, S.D.
Sheryll Joan Chicoine, 81, of Jefferson, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Jefferson, with the Rev. Joe Vogel officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, with Scripture service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Kober Funeral Home in Elk Point, S.D. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Sheryll was born on Feb. 3, 1937, in Bode, Iowa, to Harold and Gertrude (Illg) Reding. She attended grade school and high school at St Joseph's Catholic School in Bode.
She married Dale Chicoine on Jan. 26, 1963 in Bode. She graduated from St Joseph Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Sioux City, and from Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Mo., as a nurse anesthetist.
She was a member of St Peter's Catholic Parish in Jefferson, served on the Elk Point Library Board, and served on FSA committee. She took joy in being with her family. She loved to entertain and especially enjoyed spending time in both South Dakota and Phoenix each year.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dale Chicoine of Jefferson; a son, David (Paula) of Elkhorn, Neb.; a daughter, Suzanne (Greg) Hansen of Dallas, Texas; two granddaughters, Hayley and Emma Chicoine; her brother, John (Bertha) Reding; and her two sisters, Diane Gidley and Janet (John) Travis.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Dan Gidley and Everett Brown; sister-in-law, Florine Brown; and nephews, Ryan Otte and John Spartz.
Memorials may be directed to the Elk Point-Jefferson Education Foundation, 402 South Douglas Street, PO Box 578, Elk Point, SD 57025 for students who are planning on pursuing education in nursing.