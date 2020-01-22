Shirlee A. Wells

Le Mars, Iowa

Shirlee Ann Wells (Clemens), 84, of Le Mars, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at home with family in Jefferson City, Mo., following a brief illness.

Services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Avenue, in Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be noon until service time Thursday at the funeral home.

Shirlee was born on Feb. 1, 1935, to Roy and Kitty Wells. She graduated from Le Mars Central High School in 1952, and over the years would remain in close contact with many of her high school classmates, even hosting their 40th reunion at her home. After high school, Shirlee attended Saint Joseph's School of Nursing in Sioux City from 1952 to 1954, finishing 1964 to 1965. She graduated as a registered nurse in 1965, receiving the Honorary Award of Courage from the Physicians Staff Community at the hospital.

After graduating, Shirlee was employed as a surgical RN at St. Joseph's Hospital. Later, she attended Saint Joseph Creighton Memorial Hospital School of Anesthesia, graduating in 1968 as a CRNA. After graduation, she was employed there as a nurse anesthetist. Shirlee retired from anesthesia due to health reasons, and worked as a private duty RN.

