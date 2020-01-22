Shirlee A. Wells

Le Mars, Iowa
Shirlee Ann Wells (Clemens), 84, of Le Mars, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at home with family in Jefferson City, Mo., following a brief illness.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Avenue, in Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be noon until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Shirlee was born on Feb. 1, 1935, to Roy and Kitty Wells. She graduated from Le Mars Central High School in 1952, and over the years would remain in close contact with many of her high school classmates, even hosting their 40th reunion at her home. After high school, Shirlee attended Saint Joseph's School of Nursing in Sioux City from 1952 to 1954, finishing 1964 to 1965. She graduated as a registered nurse in 1965, receiving the Honorary Award of Courage from the Physicians Staff Community at the hospital.
After graduating, Shirlee was employed as a surgical RN at St. Joseph's Hospital. Later, she attended Saint Joseph Creighton Memorial Hospital School of Anesthesia, graduating in 1968 as a CRNA. After graduation, she was employed there as a nurse anesthetist. Shirlee retired from anesthesia due to health reasons, and worked as a private duty RN.
You have free articles remaining.
She went on to graduate from Westmar College in Le Mars in 1974 with a bachelor's of applied science, attending part-time classes at Briar Cliff University. Shirlee obtained her master's degree at the University of South Dakota. She eventually went on to teach college psychology courses. Shirlee ended her career as a therapist at CSADV (Counsel on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence), where she also played an active role with domestic violence awareness efforts, authoring manuals on the topic. Throughout time, Shirlee was a lifetime member of the American Red Cross.
Education and helping others in need were two values held strong by Shirlee, and values she would pass on to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Over the years, Shirlee lived life to its fullest, finding much joy in hosting family gatherings big and small, spending time with many loved animals, and listening to the blues. She was immensely proud of her children, John and Cheri.
Survivors include her son, John (Laney) Clemens; daughter, Cheri Rus; sister, Darleen Renken; brother, Steven (Diane) Wells; grandchildren, Benjamin John "B.J." Rieken, Rebecca Rieken, Samantha Trollinger, Lucas Clemens, and Charlie Clemens; and great-grandchildren, Melody Beaulieu, Benson Rieken, Bowen Rieken, and Jorah Trollinger.
Shirlee was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Kitty Wells; daughter, Christina Clemens; and grandson, Steven Clemens.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Service information
12:00PM-1:30PM
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
1:30PM
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106