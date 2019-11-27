Sioux City

Shirley A. Campbell, 92, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Shirley was born the daughter of Lloyd and Amanda (Gunderson) Purcell on Sept. 11, 1927, in Sioux City. She graduated from East High School. Shirley married Donald Newell Sr. on June 12, 1946. Don died May 31, 1961. She married Robert Campbell Sr. Dec. 18, 1963. Robert died Nov. 14, 1999.

Shirley worked for F.W. Woolworth for 25 years.

Shirley enjoyed camping and fishing, walks, reading, and family gatherings.

Shirley is survived by her children, Janet Groendyk of Merrill, Iowa, Connie Gagnon of Merrill, Donita Bratvold of Sioux City, and Donald Newell Jr. of Moville, Iowa; 19 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Donald Sr. and Robert; son, Bob Newell; brothers and sisters; and three sons-in-law.