Shirley A. Dowd

Sioux City

Shirley A. Dowd, 67, of Sioux City passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on Friday, June, 23, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family and friends.

Service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 30, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Shirley was born May 5, 1956, in New Orleans, La.; she was the daughter of Lawrence and Shirley Plummer. Shirley grew up in Sioux City and attended Sioux City schools, graduating from West High School.

Shirley worked for Tommy Dale and other care facilities in Sioux City. She was a very compassionate and caring person and was always kind to the residents she cared for. She was known as "Shay."

She is survived by her children Tamika Plummer of St. Louis, Mo., and Martin Plummer (Totianna) of Sioux Falls, S.D.; brother and sisters Jenell Mosley of Sioux City, Lawrence Plummer (Antoinette), Jr. of Minneapolis, Minn., Linda Plummer of Sioux City, and Cheryl Sully of Minneapolis; Chuck, Nathan, and Patricia Parmelee all of Sioux City; seven grandchildren Anae Plummer, Dre'Mari Plummer, Khyren Plummer, Temptyst McKenny, Jake P.-First, Martin Plummer, Jr., and Teiallo Plummer; great-grandson Jamaal Ferguson, Jr.; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence Plummer, Sr. and Shirley Plummer; beloved son Andre; four brothers Mondell, Melvin, and Phillip Plummer, and Abraham Parmelee; and sister Brenda Bryant.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to Tamika Plummer.