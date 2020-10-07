Shirley A. Farley

Sioux City

Shirley A. Farley, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Mater Dei Parish-Immaculate Conception Church, with the Rev. Daniel Rupp as celebrant. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Shirley was born on Nov. 16, 1936, in Luverne, Minn., to Richard and Mildred (Beelmann) Bruining. She received her schooling at Cathedral High School in Sioux Falls, S.D., graduating with the class of 1955.

Shirley married John J. Farley on June 7, 1960, in Sioux Falls. The family lived in Sioux City from 1966 until 2000, when they moved to Beresford, S.D., until 2011. From then on, the family has called Sioux City home. She was proud to call herself a homemaker, raising her children and being a wife to John. She worked briefly outside the home at Target in the early 1980s until her retirement.

Shirley enjoyed her membership in Catholic Daughters of the Americas along with various committees within the church.