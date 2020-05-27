× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Shirley A. Glissman

Papillion, Neb., formerly Pender, Neb.

Shirley A. Glissman, 78, of Papillion, formerly of Pender, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at The Meriwether in La Vista, Neb.

Visitation for the public will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender.

Shirley was born on Aug. 26, 1941, the oldest of seven children to Otto and DeLoris (Beck) Bentjen. She grew up on a farm near Thurston, Neb. Shirley graduated from Thurston High School in 1959. She worked as a waitress, worked at the courthouse in Pender, and at Pender Creamery, where she met Dennis Glissman.

They were married on March 29, 1964 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Pender. Dennis joined the U.S. Air Force and they spent the next 35 years living in various places around the United States until they retired to Papillion in 2003.

Shirley was a secretary, bookkeeper, and paralegal throughout her working years. She also taught and did administrative work at her daughter's childcare center in Papillion, where she was, and is still, fondly known as "Grandma Shirley."