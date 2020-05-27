Shirley A. Glissman
Papillion, Neb., formerly Pender, Neb.
Shirley A. Glissman, 78, of Papillion, formerly of Pender, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at The Meriwether in La Vista, Neb.
Visitation for the public will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender.
Shirley was born on Aug. 26, 1941, the oldest of seven children to Otto and DeLoris (Beck) Bentjen. She grew up on a farm near Thurston, Neb. Shirley graduated from Thurston High School in 1959. She worked as a waitress, worked at the courthouse in Pender, and at Pender Creamery, where she met Dennis Glissman.
They were married on March 29, 1964 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Pender. Dennis joined the U.S. Air Force and they spent the next 35 years living in various places around the United States until they retired to Papillion in 2003.
Shirley was a secretary, bookkeeper, and paralegal throughout her working years. She also taught and did administrative work at her daughter's childcare center in Papillion, where she was, and is still, fondly known as "Grandma Shirley."
Besides loving her grandkids and spending time with her family, Shirley enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, bowling, coloring, cooking, playing cards, bingo, volunteering at her church, and planting flowers. She loved her flowers so much.
Many happy memories graced everyone that ever met Shirley. She had many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews that admire her dearly. We will always remember her generous heart, delicious meals, beautiful crafts, her funny style, and most of all, her sweet smile. Anyone who knew Shirley knew that she was a woman that worked hard and loved well. Love you forever.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Dennis of Papillion; children, Mark (Cecily) Glissman of Sandia Park, N.M., and Jill (Philip) Pratt of Elmwood, Neb.; five grandchildren, Damien Glissman, Ryann Pratt, Courtney Pratt, Kaylin Pratt, and Sterling Gardener; three step grandchildren, Danielle Romero, Paige Romero, and Eric Romero; her siblings, Sara Sue (Eric) Larson of Homer, Neb., Fred (Lori) Bentjen of Pender, Nan (Dave) Johnson of Pender, Eleanor Baier of Emerson, Neb., and Chuck (Donna) Bentjen of Beatrice, Neb.; brother-in-law, Martin Christiansen of Lexington, Neb.; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Terry and Sandy Glissman of Pender.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Peg Christiansen.
