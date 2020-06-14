Shirley A. Hames

In keeping with Shirley's wishes, a cremation has taken place. Private memorial service, burial and celebration of life will be held on Aug. 8, 2020 in Laurel. Arrangements are under the direction of Elmhurst Community Funeral Home – The Ahlgrim Chapel in Elmhurst. Condolences may be sent online to www.ElmhurstFH.com .

Shirley was united in marriage to Ralph F. Whitehorn on June 21, 1958. They had five children. Shirley married Don Richards in the summer of 1976 in Laurel and the couple resided in the Belden, Neb. area until Don passed away in December 1986. Shirley married Ronald B. Hames on Oct. 19, 1991 in Yankton, S.D., and the couple resided in Laurel until Ron passed away in 2009. Shirley was a bartender at the Wagon Wheel Steakhouse and was also a certified dietician at the Hillcrest Care Center for many years in Laurel. Shirley continued to live in Laurel until 2010 when she moved to Elmhurst to be closer to family.