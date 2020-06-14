Shirley A. Hames
Elmhurst, Ill., formerly Laurel, Neb.
Shirley Ann Hames, 81, of Elmhurst, formerly of Laurel, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Lexington Health Care Center in Lombard, Ill. after a short illness.
In keeping with Shirley's wishes, a cremation has taken place. Private memorial service, burial and celebration of life will be held on Aug. 8, 2020 in Laurel. Arrangements are under the direction of Elmhurst Community Funeral Home – The Ahlgrim Chapel in Elmhurst. Condolences may be sent online to www.ElmhurstFH.com.
Shirley was the daughter of Edward W. and Olive M. (Hirschman) Caster, born on Aug. 2, 1938, in Crofton, Neb. She was raised on a farm in Knox County and graduated from Crofton High School, class of 1957.
Shirley was united in marriage to Ralph F. Whitehorn on June 21, 1958. They had five children. Shirley married Don Richards in the summer of 1976 in Laurel and the couple resided in the Belden, Neb. area until Don passed away in December 1986. Shirley married Ronald B. Hames on Oct. 19, 1991 in Yankton, S.D., and the couple resided in Laurel until Ron passed away in 2009. Shirley was a bartender at the Wagon Wheel Steakhouse and was also a certified dietician at the Hillcrest Care Center for many years in Laurel. Shirley continued to live in Laurel until 2010 when she moved to Elmhurst to be closer to family.
Shirley enjoyed music throughout her life. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing, especially in church, and played the piano and accordion. She always ensured that her five children had access to the musical arts throughout the years. Shirley enjoyed baking, arts and crafts, her many bracelets, and an occasional red beer and chocolate strawberries and champagne.
Shirley will be so dearly missed by her five children, Ryan and Diana Whitehorn of Lincoln, Neb.,Sheryl A. and Randall S. Wolf of Florida, Sharon L. and Timothy V. Kirlin of Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.,Tammra L. and Richard K. Hense of Lincoln, and Laurie M. Mendoza of Chaska, Minn.; grandson, Alexander C. Winbolt of Longmont, Colo.; granddaughter, Bailey L. Winbolt of Oakbrook Terrace; grandson, Oscar A. Mendoza of Chaska; and her brother, Richard D. Caster of Aurora, Colo.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; brothers, Kermit and Randall; and sister,Natalie (Toby).
