Shirley A. Morehead

Sioux City

Shirley A. Morehead, 91, of Sioux City, passed away on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Morningside Lutheran Church (700 South Martha) in Sioux City. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. A private family graveside service will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

Shirley Alberta, the daughter of Lenus and Evelyn (Johnson) Enockson, was born Oct.19, 1931, in Cherokee, Iowa. At a young age, Shirley's family moved to Akron, Iowa, where she attended school until her high school years. Her family then moved to Sioux City, and she graduated from Central High School with the Class of 1950.

On August 6, 1950, Shirley was united in marriage to Virgil "Archie" Morehead. This union was blessed with four children. The family made their home in Sioux City. Shirley was a homemaker until the youngest of her four children started school. She worked at Zenith for a short time before beginning a long career as an office manager for a doctor's clinic in the Morningside area until her retirement in 1999.

Shirley's hobbies included golf, bowling, and card games of all kinds. She was a great cook and baker, known for her yearly Christmas platters as well as her Boat-A-Lotos, a family favorite. Family gathered most Saturday mornings at her house for coffee and Jitter's donuts, a tradition that will be missed.

She is survived by her three children: Charles (Patty) Morehead of Sioux City, Nancy Bramstedt of Dakota Dunes, S.D., and Terry (Elizabeth) Morehead of Sioux City; daughter-in-law, Sue Morehead of Dakota Dunes; twelve grandchildren: Tracy (Steve) Van Ginkel, Christy Morehead, Laura (Zach) Blome, Allison (Will) Poulson, Ashley (Kirk) Kooken, Michelle (Jeff) Sandin, Brandon (Rachel) Morehead, Melissa (Billy) Dahna, Nathan Morehead, Falon Andersen, Chris (Brittany) Calvillo, and Joanne Calvillo; grandson-in-law, Jake Anderson; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother, William Enockson of Sioux City; one sister-in-law, Janice Morehead of Akron, IA; and several Enockson nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil "Archie" Morehead on May 29, 2009; son, Scott Morehead; son-in-law, Barry Bramstedt; three grandchildren: Rebecca Anderson and infant twins, Sarah and Sally Bramstedt; two brothers: Donald (Florence) Enockson and Robert (Miriam) Enockson; and one sister-in-law, Mary Enockson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Morningside Lutheran Church or Sunnybrook Hope Center.