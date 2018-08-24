Sioux City
Shirley A. Nichols, 77, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Cathedral of the Epiphany Parish St. Boniface. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with family present 6 to 8 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Shirley, the daughter of Cecil and Charlotte (Martin) Brooks, was born on Oct. 23, 1940, in Sioux City. She attended Sioux City schools.
Shirley married Jerry A. Nichols on Nov. 19, 1955, in Sioux City. Shirley raised her seven children while working at various positions in retail and food service and also found time to volunteer at St. Boniface, the Soup Kitchen, and the Catholic Bargain Center. She was proud to be a 27-year breast cancer survivor.
She enjoyed her flower gardens, painting, drawing and crafts, reading and spending time with her family. She was a member of Cathedral of the Epiphany Parish St. Boniface.
Shirley is survived by her children, Kathy Dailey of Sioux City, Brenda (Jack) Dailey of Sioux Falls, S.D., Roy (Tracy) Nichols of Sioux City, Randy Nichols of Sioux City, Kim Nichols of Denver, Colo., Jon Nichols of Sioux City, and Melissa (Tom) Zeman of Sioux City; two brothers, Jerry Brooks of Sioux City and Mike Holincheck of Fairfax, Va.; 19 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; one brother, Butch; and two sisters, Sonya and Paulette.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society, the Soup Kitchen, or a charity of your choice.