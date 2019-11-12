Sioux City

Shirley A. Stokely, 82, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Sioux City.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Jefferson, S.D. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home, with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Shirley Ann Walin, the daughter of Russell and Martha (Duffek) Walin, was born July 13, 1937, in Lincoln, Neb. She graduated from high school in Lincoln. Shirley moved to Jefferson, S.D., where she lived for 33 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In February 1963, Shirley was united in marriage with Paul Stokely.

She worked at the American Legion, was a manager of food service at Horizon, and later worked at Gateway. Shirley retired in 2004 but continued to work as a Senior Companion. Paul died in April 2007.

Shirley enjoyed fishing, camping, and being outdoors. Her greatest love, however, was spending time with her family.