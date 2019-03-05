Sioux City
Shirley A. Winckler, 88, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at a local nursing facility.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Kenny Hsu officiating. Interment will be in Hartley, Iowa. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Shirley was born on Sept. 13, 1930, in Storm Lake, Iowa, to Arnold L. and Catherine (Boettcher) Albrecht. She received her education in Hartley, Iowa, graduating in 1949 and continued her education at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy, receiving her degree in 1954.
Shirley married William "Bill" E. Winckler on Dec. 29, 1954, in Hartley (recently celebrating 64 years of marriage). Shirley worked at the University of Iowa Hospital, Pharmacy Department, from 1954 to 1961. The family relocated to Sioux City in 1962, where she worked as a pharmacist at Tollers. Shirley began her own in-home business, helping post-surgical women with breast prostheses, lingerie, and swimsuits, along with working with her husband at Medco Lab, Inc.
Shirley was a member of the Iowa Pharmacists Association, and she and her husband established a scholarship through the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy for Northwest Iowa students pursuing pharmacy careers. Shirley coordinated St. Paul Lutheran Cradle Roll, Nursery Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and directed the handbell choirs for many years. She was an active volunteer in the community, including the Sioux City Symphony and the Siouxland Youth Symphony. Shirley was active nationally in her college sorority, Alpha Xi Delta, as an alumna. She was recognized for several awards by her pharmacy profession, including the Bowl of Hygeia. Shirley was a Women of Excellence winner, and recognized by Quota Club for her community involvement, which included helping women recovering from mastectomy surgery through Reach to Recovery.
Shirley enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's music and athletic events, along with family vacations in Okoboji.
Shirley is survived by her husband, William of Sioux City; daughters, Catherine (Gary) Brown of Sioux City, and Susan Winckler (John Giglio) of Alexandria, Va.; sons, James Winckler (Mary Pickens) of Dakota Dunes, and Thomas (Laura) Winckler of Katy, Texas; grandchildren, William M. Winckler, Catherine Q. Brown, Eric Winckler, Mary Elizabeth Winckler, Robin Winckler, Ivey Winckler, Luke Giglio, Molly Winckler, and Madelyn Giglio; and brothers, Richard (Constance) Albrecht of Seattle, Wash., and Larry (Virginia) Albrecht of Ida Grove, Iowa.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to either Hospice of Siouxland or St. Paul Lutheran Church in Shirley's name.