Sioux City
Shirley Anne Yaneff, 90, Sioux City, died on Jan. 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Mater Dei Parish-Immaculate Conception Center, with the Rev. Daniel Guenther officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, with a rosary at 5 p.m. and a parish vigil service at 7 p.m., at the Mater Dei Parish, Immaculate Conception Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.christysmith.com.
Shirley Anne Yaneff was born on March 1, 1928, in Sioux City, to Clifton and Anna Marcum. Shirley attended Central High School, graduating in 1947.
After graduating from high school, Shirley worked at Fishgall's. When her future husband, Paul, returned from World War II, they were set up on a blind date. When he arrived for their date, she thought he looked too worldly for her so she hid from him in the backroom. Paul eventually returned, Shirley accepted a date, and the rest is history.
Paul and Shirley were united in marriage on Aug. 24, 1947 at St. Casimir's Catholic Church. The couple had celebrated 58 years of marriage at the time of Paul's passing.
While Paul was attending law school at Drake University in Des Moines, Shirley worked at an insurance company, Mill Owners Mutual, doing clerical work.
From their union, six children were born, John Clifton, Mary Theresa, Thomas Paul, Anne-marie, Michael Glenn and Paula Marie.
In 1946, Shirley became a Catholic, and a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church. She served on many committees and was a devout Catholic. She was an altar server at daily mass, an instructor of youth altar servers, a Eucharistic minister, an active member of the Altar Society, a bereavement committee member, founder of the Mardi Gras family night, chairman of several women circle committees, Catholic Daughter of the Year, Irishman of the Year and first inductee of the Bishop Heelan Catholic High School Fan of the Year.
Shirley had a true gift of hospitality. She was a wonderful cook and baker; she enjoyed serving as a hostess for gatherings. She was famous for her Russian sausage and Kapusta. She was most proud of her delicious chocolate pies that her father/chef taught her to bake. Shirley had a generous spirit and was a thoughtful gift giver. She was an avid reader and loved to learn about historical events. Paul and Shirley loved to hit up the dance floor, and their children were in awe of their abilities. They also loved to travel together, traveling to Ireland, Mexico, Hawaii, Bahamas, England, Switzerland, Germany, France, Greece, Turkey, Austria, Poland and Italy.
Paul and Shirley were also avid sports fans, following Heelan, Notre Dame, the Celtics, the Cubbies, the Yankees and locally, the Sioux City Explorers. They were active members of Morningside Country Club, Sioux City Boat Club and the Dakota Dunes Country Club.
Shirley will always be remembered for her generosity, her deep faith in the Lord, her commitment to her husband, Paul, and the guidance, love and pride she had for her six children. Shirley expressed deep appreciation for her granddaughter, Karey, who devoted her time, love, care and who talked her into the silly Christmas photo shoots that became her annual Christmas cards. Karey's devotion to her grandmother was a blessing to all family members.
Shirley is survived by her children, John (Carol) Yaneff, Thomas (Jacque) Yaneff, Michael (Suzanne) Yaneff, and Paula (Edward) Jochum; her grandchildren, Karey Yaneff, Kimberly (Terry) Wyant, Katie Yaneff, Paul John (Kristin) Yaneff, Kristin Yaneff, Paul James (Laurie) Yaneff, Stephanie (Justin) Jansen, Patrick (Stephanie Steele) Yaneff, Bryce (Mara) Buchmann, Jamie (Jacob) Wuestewald, Brett (Rachel Faga) Buchmann, Jacob Black, Brady (Abby) Yaneff, Nicholas Yaneff, Benjamin Yaneff, Joseph Yaneff, Nathaniel (Donte Nesbitt) Jochum, Anna Jochum; 20 great-grandchildren; her brother, Dr. Jack (Milly) Marcum; niece, Dr. Lynn Kirk; and nephew, Steven Marcum
Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Joseph; her two daughters, Mary Theresa and Anne-marie; grandson, Tyler Black; her parents, Clifton and Anna Marcum; her in-laws, Vladimir and Anna Yaneff; and her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary and Glenn O'Day.
Pallbearers are Paul John Yaneff, Paul James Yaneff, Brady Yaneff, Nicholas Yaneff, Jacob Black, and Nathaniel Jochum. Honorary pallbearers are Patrick Yaneff, Brett Buchmann, Benjamin Yaneff, Joseph Yaneff, Donte Nesbitt, Steven Marcum, Justin Jansen, Terry Wyant.
Special thanks to Hospice of Siouxland, Mercy Skilled Care and Family Practice faculty, physicians and residents.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.