Shirley Ann Campbell

Pierson, Iowa

Shirley Ann (Niebuhr) Campbell, 84, of Pierson, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Correctionville Speciality Care, in Correctionville, Iowa.

A private family service will be Thursday, Nov. 5, at First Lutheran Church in Kingsley, Iowa. Burial will be in Kingsley Cemetery. Public visitation with the family present will be 5 to 7 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Shirley was born Oct. 31, 1935, west of Paullina, Iowa, on the family farm. She was the daughter of Alfred and Hertha (Mews) Niebuhr. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Germantown, Iowa, where she attended parochial school until the eighth grade. She graduated from Paullina High School in 1953. Shirley often shared fond memories of her classmates and teachers throughout her school years.