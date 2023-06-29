Shirley Ann (Ness) Cain

Scottsdale, Ariz., formerly Hawarden, Iowa

Shirley Ann (Ness) Cain of Scottsdale and formerly of Hawarden passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at home with her family by her side.

Service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church, LCMS in Hawarden with Rev. Joshua Lowe officiating. Burial will be at Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden. Public viewing will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, with visitation with the family from noon to 1 p.m. at the church. A time to visit with the family will also be at the Hawarden Community Center following the committal service. The Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Shirley was born on Oct. 20, 1935, in Worthing, S.D., to Louis and Anna Ness. She was the second of six children.

On June 21, 1956, she married the love of her life, Erlyn Cain at St Paul's Lutheran Church in Ireton, Iowa. Shirley was an active and long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawarden. Her faith and love for the Lord was evident throughout her entire life. She was always one to be helping and volunteering her time to the church.

Before starting their family, she and Erlyn shared a love of dancing, along with playing pranks amongst their group of friends. It's been rumored a goat may have played a role in one of these pranks!

Erlyn and Shirley made their home in 1963 on a farm outside of Hawarden in Union County, S.D. There, they raised their four daughters, Sondra, Susan, Sharon and Stacia. Shirley was involved with her daughters in 4H. She attended many horse shows and was the best coach and groom you could ask for!

She worked at K Products for 19 years, finally retiring in 2000.

You could always find Shirley cooking, baking, sewing, gardening, and cleaning! She also spent a lot of time outside working the land and animals. She and Erlyn raised hogs, cattle and horses, along with farming. She was never afraid of working hard and always willing to help others. This was something she's passed down to her girls, along with her grandchildren! She loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and newest great-great-grandson.

Shirley absolutely loved traveling. She was always down for a trip and never complained! She was able to visit Maui, Norway and Italy, but most would say her love of being from South Dakota; hence the "SODAK" personalized plates, gave her the most pride.

Most of her grandchildren would say she was hip and classy grandma! She was kind, but stern when needed and always willing to show and teach you something. She was supportive of their activities and always down for a visit from any of them. Some of her grandchildren's best memories were spent on the farm riding the B hunting for asparagus, picking up pop cans in the ditch for money, feeding the horses and cats and falling asleep listening to country music. The key under the rock in the garage was her way of letting you know her door was always open for a visit. She was always good for having ice cream, cookies and milk on hand for those visits.

Shirley spent a lot of her winters down in Arizona with family and ultimately moved there permanently in 2015 with daughter Stacia and son-in-law, Don.

Shirley is survived by her four daughters, Sondra Halstead of Menifee, Calif., Susan (Rod) Ten Napel of Ireton, Sharon (Sam) Noel of Okoboji, Iowa, and Stacia (Don) Hart of Scottsdale; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sister, Marlys Andal and husband Ellsworth (deceased) of Sioux Falls, S.D.; brother, Donnie (Ruby) Ness of Beresford, S.D.; sisters-in-law, Ardis (Dallas) Huebner of Hawarden, Shirley Hillrichs and husband Robert (deceased) of Akron, Iowa, and Barb Cain and husband Kenny (deceased) of Sioux City; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Erlyn; three brothers, Louis, Robert, and David; and grandson, Jayce Treadwell.