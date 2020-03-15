Shirley Ann Waag

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Shirley was a past active member of several local organizations in the Akron area, to include the American Legion Auxiliary Hoschler Unit #186 in which she held offices of secretary and historian and was also a county-level officer. In the Auxiliary, she helped sell poppies, awarded scholarships, and actively participated in Memorial Day and Veteran's Day activities for over 30 years.

In her decades of service with the Immanuel Lutheran Church ELCW, she held all offices except for that of treasurer. She and her ELCW partner, Beth, actively worked on mission growth, tying quilts and rolling bandages, and they also served together for many years on leading the efforts for funeral lunches.

She also taught Sunday school at Immanuel Lutheran Churches in both Elk Point and Akron. She served the Pleasant Hill Chapel and its Cemetery Association for many years until she retired as the Association secretary. It was especially gratifying to her to get the chapel placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Throughout the decades, Shirley was a prolific writer of poetry, beautifully expressed letters and cards, and enjoyed working on family genealogy.

She was a strong woman who was faithfully grounded in Christian principles and had a gentle and compassionate heart. She gave freely of herself and her talents.