Winnebago, Neb.
Shirley C. Ross, 87, of Winnebago, joined her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 21, 2019.
Memorial services will be 6 p.m. Monday at Mohr Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will be at a later date in Omaha Valley Cemetery in rural Homer, Neb.
Shirley was born Sept. 24, 1931, in rural Homer, Neb., the daughter of Manuel and Ruby (Tucker) Trimble. She graduated from Homer Public School and earned her Teaching Certificate from Wayne State College.
Shirley married Dale Ross on Sept. 17, 1949, in Vermillion, S.D. They were blessed with four children. She taught in a country school for a year before she married. She then taught at Winnebago Head Start for 22 years, retired, and then worked as a substitute teacher at Head Start for 13 more years.
She was a member of the Winnebago/Walthill Presbyterian Church Women’s Circle, and was also a member of a local card club. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and loved each one of them "The Best." She also enjoyed gardening, canning, and cooking.
Survivors include her children, Candyce (Dave) Law of Sioux City, Brad (Crystal) Ross of Winnebago, and David (Lori) Ross of Dakota City, Neb.; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Maxine Eaton, Beverly Trimble, and Gary (Sharon) Trimble; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Dale Ross on June 18; her parents, Manuel and Ruby Trimble; a son, Dallas Ross; and siblings, Donald and Colleen.