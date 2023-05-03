Shirley Gertrude Steffe

Hot Springs, S.D., formerly Quimby, Iowa

Shirley Steffe of Hot Springs and formerly of Chadron, Neb., and Piedmont, S.D., passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Seven Sisters Nursing Home, Hot Springs.

Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 8, at Chamberlain McColley Funeral Home in Hot Springs. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 8, at Chamberlain McColley Funeral Home in Hot Springs. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in the Marsland Cemetery, Marsland, Neb.

Shirley Steffe was born Feb. 7, 1932, on a farm in Primghar, Iowa. She spent her early years in rural O'Brien County, Iowa, until her family moved to a farm near Quimby. She graduated from Quimby High School in 1950 where she was very active in basketball and music. While attending college at Iowa State University and Westmar College she attained her teaching certificate in 1952. Shirley taught many years in the rural Dawes and Sheridan counties, Neb., as well as the Pine Ridge Reservation, S.D.

Dirl H. Steffe Sr. and Shirley G. Larsen were married on June 26, 1953, in Quimby. Dirl and Shirley resided in Plymouth, Iowa until moving to Le Mars, Iowa, while he finished his teaching degree. They lived in Merrill, Iowa; Le Mars; and Vermillion, S.D.; before settling in Chadron where Dirl and Shirley raised their family and he taught at the Chadron Sate College (CSC). She was active in CSC Faculty Wives, serving as President, and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. In 1976, she obtained her Bachelor Degree in Art and Education from CSC.

Upon Dirl's retirement, they moved to their dream home in rural Piedmont and spent many happy years traveling the Southwest in their RV, visiting many places and making new friends. Shirley continued to substitute teach and enjoyed many hobbies including playing bridge, painting, traveling, and bowling. In her later years, she enjoyed taking her grandkids to get treats and loved the color purple, Elvis, Willie Nelson, Taco Tuesday, and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She touched many lives as a great elementary teacher.

She is survived by her husband Dirl Steffe Sr. of Hot Springs; children Dirlene (Neil) Wheeler of Talent, Ore., Dirl Jr. (Vicki) Steffe of Hot Springs, Dianne (Webb) Johnson of Crawford, Neb., and Denise (Bill) Atkinson of Huntington W. Va.; grandchildren Haley, Angie, Amber, Molly, Kelsey, Ashley, Zach, Ariel, and Sapphire; 16 great-grandchildren; sister Joyce Steffe; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Chris and Sarah Larsen; granddaughter Myriah Jo Johnson; and sister Mildred Stevenson.

A memorial has been established at Loneman School with donations being sent to Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home, P.O. Box 812, Hot Springs, SD 57747.