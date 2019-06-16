South Sioux City
Shirley J. Frank, 81, of South Sioux City, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in South Sioux City. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Shirley was born the daughter of Mike and Bonnie (VanCleave) Heckathorn on May 5, 1938, in Homer, Neb. Shirley married James A. Frank on Jan. 31, 1955, in Sioux City, Iowa.
She worked for J.C. Penney and the Dakota County Courthouse.
Throughout her life, Shirley enjoyed many interests. She played French horn in high school band and also demonstrated her love of music by singing in triple trio choir. She enjoyed crafts, baking, playing cards and sharing conversation and coffee with friends and family. She loved flowers and gardening but her favorite times were those spent with her children and grandchildren. She was devoted to her parents and her brothers, who always held a special place in her heart.
Special childhood friends, Faye, Ardie, and Elaine, among many others, added spark and sparkle to Shirley’s life, throughout her life.
She loved holidays and birthdays, always making them special for her children and grandchildren. She was a kind-hearted, gentle and loving person. She will lovingly remain in the hearts of her friends and family always.
Shirley is survived by her husband, James "Jim" Frank of South Sioux City; children, Kim (Kerrey) Buser of Lexington, Neb., Guy (Teresa) Frank of South Sioux City, Russ Frank of South Sioux City, Terri Keller of Central City, Neb., and Lisa (Doug) Nelson of Jackson, Neb.; brother, Gary (Judy) Heckathorn of Phoenix, Ariz.; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Ty and Dick.