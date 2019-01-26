Sioux City, formerly Hartington, Neb.
Shirley Jean Haahr, 80, of Sioux City, formerly of Hartington, died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Pioneer Valley Living and Rehabilitation Center in Sergeant Bluff.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. Burial will be in Hartington City Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Go to www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Shirley Jean Haahr was born on Jan. 26, 1938, in Hartington, to Andrew P. and Jennie (Jensen) Haahr. She grew up in the Hartington area and attended grade school at Northwest Star District 19. Shirley graduated from Hartington High School in 1956 and then graduated from Dana College in Blair, Neb. with an education degree. She began teaching second grade in 1960 at Harney Elementary in South Sioux City. She retired in May 2002, after 42 years.
Shirley was a former member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Sioux City and current member of First Lutheran Church in Sioux City. She is also a member of Ruth Bible Study Group, and W.E.L.C.A (Women of Evangelical Lutheran Church of America). She was a life member of the Hartington V.F.W. Auxiliary Post 5283, NSEA (Nebraska State Education Association), NEA (National Education Association), and a life member of the Sioux City Senior Center.
Shirley is survived by one sister, LaVerne Evans of Hartington; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Jennie Haahr; four brothers and spouses, Wendell (Annabelle) Haahr, Theodore (Dolores) Haahr, Richard Haahr, and infant Andrew Haahr; sister, Dorothy (Howard) Curry; brother-in-law, Merlin Evans; and niece, Laura Ann Estep.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to First Lutheran Church, 3939 Cheyenne Blvd, Sioux City, IA 51104, Trinity Lutheran Church, PO Box 156 Hartington, NE 68739, or the charity of your choice.