× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shirley M. Burns

Jackson, Neb.

Shirley M. Burns, 89, of Jackson, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.

Private services will be held. Burial will be in St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Jackson. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Shirley, the daughter of Raymond and Mary (Lampe) Lieurance, was born on May 9, 1931, in Algona, Iowa. She graduated from Garrigan High School.

Shirley married John D. Burns on May 31, 1951 in Sioux City. After their marriage, they made their home on the farm in Waterbury, Neb. before moving to Jackson. Shirley was the postmaster in Jackson for 25 years, until her retirement in 1991.

She enjoyed traveling with her husband in their retirement, playing cards, gambling, fishing, and family gatherings and vacations. Shirley was a long-time active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Jackson.