Shirley M. Burns
Jackson, Neb.
Shirley M. Burns, 89, of Jackson, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.
Private services will be held. Burial will be in St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Jackson. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Shirley, the daughter of Raymond and Mary (Lampe) Lieurance, was born on May 9, 1931, in Algona, Iowa. She graduated from Garrigan High School.
Shirley married John D. Burns on May 31, 1951 in Sioux City. After their marriage, they made their home on the farm in Waterbury, Neb. before moving to Jackson. Shirley was the postmaster in Jackson for 25 years, until her retirement in 1991.
She enjoyed traveling with her husband in their retirement, playing cards, gambling, fishing, and family gatherings and vacations. Shirley was a long-time active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Jackson.
Shirley is survived by her children, David J. (Mary Liz) Burns of Maryville, Mo., Mary (Dan) McLaughlin of Trimble, Mo., William J. (Desiree) Burns of Blair, Neb., Bridget (Bruce) Davis of South Sioux City, and Rita (Steve) Straub of Gardner, Kan.; 13 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; two brothers; two sisters; and grandson, David John Burns Jr.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.