Brainerd, Minn., formerly Mapleton, Iowa
Shirley Mae Daniels, 88, of Brainerd, formerly of Mapleton, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. today at Halvorson Taylor Funeral Home, 512 S. Eighth St., in Brainerd. Interment will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time today at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.halvorsontaylor.com.
Shirley was born in Mapleton, on March 21, 1930, to Herman and Rosa (Kuhlman) Rohde. She married Kenneth Daniels on Sept. 30, 1949, and together they had six children. She worked for St. Joseph's Hospital for 25-plus years.
Shirley loved embroidering, especially baby quilts for the grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Larry (Barb Grant) of Sioux City, Byron of Des Moines, Ken of Brainerd, Sue Daniels of Brainerd, Teri Card of Brainerd, and Jeanie (Mike) Chisholm of Baxter, Minn.; siblings, Fern Bougher of Des Moines, Sylvia Higgins of Clear Lake, Iowa, and Gary (Nancy) Rohde of Mountain Home, Ark.; 18 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; and brothers, Claus and Hans.