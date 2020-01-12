Cherokee, Iowa, formerly Meriden

Shirley M. Lochner, 83, of Cherokee, formerly of Meriden, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Accura Healthcare in Cherokee.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Meriden Evangelical Free Church in Meriden. Pastors Larry Ostercamp and Andrew Mahoney will officiate. Burial will be in Liberty Township Cemetery at rural Meriden. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. to service time, at the church. Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.

Shirley was born on April 23, 1936, at Meriden, to John Henry "Mink" and Edith Merle (Jackson) Lochner. She graduated in 1954 from Meriden High School, where she played on the basketball team. She had worked as a CNA at the Cherokee Mental Health Institute for 37 years, retiring in 1992. She had resided in Cherokee the past 12 years and prior to this was a longtime Meriden, Iowa resident.

Shirley was a member of Meriden Evangelical Free Church. She enjoyed traveling, craftwork, needlework, cross stitch, gardening, canning, making peanut brittle and sharing it with the workers at MHI, watching sports on TV, playing the dice game, Farkle, and volunteering at her church.