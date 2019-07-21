Moorhead, Iowa
Shirley M. Olson, 83, of Moorhead, made her journey to heaven on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Elmwood Care Centre in Onawa, Iowa, where she had been a resident the last few years due to a lengthy illness.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Soldier Lutheran Church in Soldier, Iowa, with Pastor Marsha Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Soldier Lutheran Church Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Shirley Marie was born Nov. 6, 1935, in Onawa, Iowa, the only daughter of Floyd and Ellen (McCue) Savery. She grew up in the Moorhead/Pisgah areas among her aunts, uncles, and cousins. She grew up on the farm in which her husband, Virgil continued to farm after her parents retired and moved to town in their later years.
Shirley and Virgil Claire Olson met when she was only 15 years old and were united in marriage three years later on Aug. 28, 1953, at the Soldier Lutheran Country Church. To this union, two children were born, Steven V. Olson in 1954, and Carolyn Sue Olson in 1957.
They settled in and made their home on a farm southeast of Soldier for 36 years. Shirley was a very active farming partner alongside her husband. They farmed Shirley’s parents' farm from 1970-1996 along with their own farm east of Soldier. They purchased a home in Moorhead in 1989 after selling the farm and moving closer to her failing parents. After the loss of her father, Shirley lovingly moved her mother, Ellen into their own home to take care of her until her death.
She loved being a farm wife and raising her children. She also enjoyed sewing, reading, and country western music. She was a hardworking, determined, and loving person who valued her family, relatives, and in previous years being an active WELCA and Legion Auxiliary member. Both Shirley and Virgil have been active members in the Soldier Lutheran Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 65 years, Virgil Olson of Moorhead; her son, Steven "Steve" Olson of Moorhead; son-in-law, Michael Mortenson of Onawa; and several other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Ellen Savery; one daughter, Carolyn Sue Mortenson on June 23, 2013; and her parents-in-law, John and Ruth Olson.