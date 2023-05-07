Shirley M. Reed - Nelson

Sioux City

Shirley M. Reed - Nelson went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at a hospital in Omaha, Neb.

Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Siouxland Center for Active Generations, 313 Cook St, Sioux City.

Shirley was born on May 8, 1938, the daughter of Thomas Parker and Mary (Barzaghi) Parker in Duluth, Minn. She attended school in Duluth. She met Frank Reed while walking home from work in Duluth and they became inseparable, marrying April 30, 1955. Together they had four children Betty Dallmann, June Lahti and twin Joan Griffith, and Anthony (Rena) Reed; 11 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. Her husband Frank passed away in 2003.

In 2013 she married Norman Nelson in Duluth. Norman passed away five years later after a battle with Alzheimer's. Shirley moved to Sioux City after Norman passed away. In Sioux City she made many friends at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations.

She was a Girl Scout and Brownie leader; coached girls' softball; was an avid bowler; weather watcher; loved to fish for trout, salmon and walleye; loved crocheting, drawing and knitting; sewed clothes for her children when they were young; and cooked like a top chef and loved to feed her guests. She loved to play dice and play cards. She remembered all her family's birthdays.

She is survived by her brother, Douglas Johnson of Tennessee; children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; siblings Norman, Iva, Inez, Avis, Erma, Tom, Betty, and Lois; and grandson Kyle Reed.