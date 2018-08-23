Cherokee, Iowa
Shirley M. Thomas, 83, of Cherokee, passed away Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, with the Rev. Cris Decious officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. On line condolences may be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.
Shirley was born on May 26, 1935, in Sioux City, to Alfred Bertram Cole and Virginia (Doud) Cole. She grew up in the Sioux City area until she was 14 and moved to Cherokee when she was 19. She graduated from Aurelia (Iowa) High School in 1953.
She was married to Ray L. Thomas on Oct. 18, 1953, in Jackson, Minn. She had worked in the dietary department at Cherokee Mental Health Institute for 25 years and as a nurse's aide at Sioux Valley Memorial Hospital for 20 years.
She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Her great love was for her pet dogs, Pepe, BJ, Missy and Lilly. She loved being with her family and her grandchildren.
She is survived by one daughter, Ginny (Mike) Bunt of Cleghorn, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Sandy Thomas of Ruthven, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Kerry (Mark) Hurd, Rebecca (Chris) Simonsen, Rachael (Lon) Etnier, Candace (Brian) Jo, Brad Bunt, Justin Thomas, Stacie (Todd) Huckfelt, and Cory Mark Thomas; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Ryan and Jacob Hurd, Sophia and Miles Simonsen, Charlee, Otto and Owen Etnier, Tommy, Isaiah and Landon Jo, Henry and George Thomas, Hailey, Alyssa and T J Huckfelt, Paige, and Kyan and Beaudyn Thomas; and one sister, Joyce (Cole) Chapman of Cherokee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray, on May 5, 2006; a son, Corwin Thomas, in 2010; several brothers, John Cole, Loren Cole, Alfred Cole Jr., Jerry Cole, Jimmy Cole, Clark Cole, and Arthur Cole; and several sisters, Sharon Kahl, Patricia Wingfield, Beverly Cole, Jeanette Cole and Jane Cole.