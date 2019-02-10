Sioux City
Shirley R. Patch, 81, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, 2019, with her husband at her side.
There will be no services at this time as per Shirley’s wishes. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Shirley was born June 19, 1937, to George and Helen (Cobb) Metzger of Palmer, Iowa. Shirley attended school in Palmer, Iowa, where she earned her high school diploma. After high school graduation, she attended nursing school at Methodist Nursing School in Sioux City, which resulted in her becoming a registered nurse. Shirley worked as a nurse at the Methodist Hospital and St. Luke’s hospital in Sioux City for many years. She also worked for Dr. Rex Morgan as an office nurse for several years before taking a position as plant nurse at Rochester Products in Sioux City. Shirley retired from Rochester Products in 1993. She worked as an industrial nurse with Mercy for several years after leaving Rochester Products.
Shirley married Robert Patch in March of 1959. This union produced two children, David Patch and Nancy Patch, both of Sioux City.
Shirley enjoyed her retired years spending time working on the landscaping and plants in her yard, as well as looking after her daughter, Nancy and attending numerous events at Morningside College.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert; son, David Patch; and daughter, Nancy Patch, all of Sioux City.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, George and Helen Metzger; and her sister, Margaret.