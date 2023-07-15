Shirley Rae Tucker

Fair Play, Mo., formerly Sioux City

Shirley Rae Tucker, 73, of Fair Play and formerly of Lebanon, Mo., passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

According to Shirley's wishes her body will be cremated and private services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at: www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel Bolivar, Mo.

Shirley was born Aug. 12, 1949, to Raymond and Luella (Cross) Lowther in Sioux City. She graduated from high school in Iowa, and then married Glenn Randall "Randy" Tucker in December 1970, and to this union three children were born.

In her younger years Shirley and Randy put on water ski shows on the Missouri River with the ski club. She drove a school bus for many years in Iowa.

Shirley is survived by her three children Tom Tucker (Cindy) of Fair Play, Tami Marsh (Kip) of Marshfield, Mo., and Shane Tucker of Phillipsburg, Mo.; 12 grandchildren Buddy, JD, Jessie, Cody, Sean, Madison, Ali, Montana, Coleton, Jason, Faithlyn, and Lane; 15 great-grandchildren with one on the way; sister Sheryl Swan of Iowa; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband Randy.