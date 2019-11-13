Shirley Reta Grove
0 comments

Shirley Reta Grove

{{featured_button_text}}

Omaha Neb., formerly Sioux City

81, died Saturday Nov. 9, 2019. Services: Nov. 15, at 11 a.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: Nov. 15, one hour prior to service time.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News