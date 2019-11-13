Shirley Reta Grove

You have free articles remaining.
Omaha Neb., formerly Sioux City
81, died Saturday Nov. 9, 2019. Services: Nov. 15, at 11 a.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: Nov. 15, one hour prior to service time.
