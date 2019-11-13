Shirley Reta Grove
Omaha, Neb.; formerly Sioux City

Shirley Reta Grove (Harrington) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Nov. 9, 2019. She was 81 years and 8 days old.

Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. A private burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time. Reverend Doug Dill will officiate. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com

Through her husband Donald’s work for the USDA Grain Division, they lived in Hubbard, Neb.; Peoria, Ill.; Carlisle, Iowa; Omaha; St. Louis, Mo.; Minnetonka, Minn; and then back to Omaha.

Shirley enjoyed baking and cooking for her family, and helping Don build their new home every time they moved. Both she and her husband loved league bowling and fishing. She collected many cookbooks from each location where the family lived.

Those left to honor her memory are her children Debra, Diana, and Theresa; brothers Donald and Doug (Diane); sister Lynne; sisters-in-law Dee Jensen (Jerry), Janice, and Vonnie; grandchildren Jason Eberspacher, Jennifer Dixon (Jeremy), Justin Martinez (Nicole), Christopher Rosengren (Leah), Samantha Martinez, Matthew Rosengren (Emily); nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Shirley was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Donald; her parents; brother Marvin; sisters Roberta, Beverly, Susan; and brother-in-law Melvin.

Memorials can be directed to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

