Vermillion, S.D.
Shirley Riehle, 85, of Vermillion, passed away Oct. 26, 2019, at Sanford Vermillion Care Center.
Celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Vermillion. Burial of ashes will follow in Bluffview Cemetery at Vermillion. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Hansen Funeral Home in Vermillion.
Shirley Riehle was born on Sept. 19, 1934, in Burbank, S.D., to Clemence and Vina (Harkness) Riehle. She attended school in Elk Point, S.D., and received her nursing degree from St. Joseph's in Sioux City, Iowa. Shirley had worked as a nurse at Mercy Medical in Sioux City for 35 years before retiring.
She enjoyed traveling, Bingo, Bridge and Pinochle, playing dimes and video lottery.
Shirley is survived by her sister, Adeline Isaacson of Vermillion; a brother-in-law, Harold Chartier of Sioux City; and nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Edward Riehle, Lois Chartier, Lawrence Riehle, Mary Cusick, Cleo Haakinson and Larry Riehle.