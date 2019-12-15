Sioux City

Shirley Utech, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, reuniting with the love of her life.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Cross Parish, Blessed Sacrament Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. David Hemann, as Celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., a rosary at 5:30 p.m., and a Vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Shirley was born on April 30, 1936, to Floyd and Marie (Trautt) Heider in Akron, Iowa.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She married Edwin Utech Jr. on June 30, 1953, at the Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City.

Shirley was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church. She had an unwavering faith in God; praying the rosary was a daily routine. Shirley was a homemaker who took pride in her home. She spent many shopping trips with her longtime friend, Judy. You could spend hours talking to her on the phone except when Days of Our Lives was on. She and Eddie enjoyed hosting many family get-togethers during their 61 years of marriage.