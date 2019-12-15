Sioux City
Shirley Utech, 83, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, reuniting with the love of her life.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Cross Parish, Blessed Sacrament Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. David Hemann, as Celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., a rosary at 5:30 p.m., and a Vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Shirley was born on April 30, 1936, to Floyd and Marie (Trautt) Heider in Akron, Iowa.
You have free articles remaining.
She married Edwin Utech Jr. on June 30, 1953, at the Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City.
Shirley was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church. She had an unwavering faith in God; praying the rosary was a daily routine. Shirley was a homemaker who took pride in her home. She spent many shopping trips with her longtime friend, Judy. You could spend hours talking to her on the phone except when Days of Our Lives was on. She and Eddie enjoyed hosting many family get-togethers during their 61 years of marriage.
She is survived by seven of her eight children, Steve (Cheryl) Utech of Missouri, Doug (Debbie) Utech of Sioux City, Bryan (Carolyn) Utech of Louisiana, Thaddeus (Lisa) Utech of South Dakota, Thomas Utech of Sioux City, Lisa (Dean) Harmon of Nebraska, and Kelly (Jerry) Risacher of Sioux City; siblings include a brother, Conrad Heider and sisters, Kathleen Heider, Mary Jean Cooper, and Margaret Moon; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eddie; son, Eddie Utech III; and a grandson, Jason Utech.
She will be greatly missed.