Shirley Van Iperen

Spirit Lake, Iowa
Shirley M. Van Iperen, 84, of Spirit Lake, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Accura Healthcare in Spirit Lake.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake.
Shirley Mae Van Iperen, the daughter of John and Frances (Popma) Schuller, was born on Oct. 12, 1934, in Ireton, Iowa.
Shirley was united in marriage to John H. Van Iperen on Sept. 18, 1952, in Hawarden, Iowa. They farmed in Alton, Iowa, and later moved to Hospers, Iowa, where John owned Van Iperen Feed and Grain. In 1983, they moved to Spirit Lake.
She is survived by her children, Bonnie (Van Iperen) Erkes and her husband, Jerry of Elkhorn, Neb., Brenda (Van Iperen) Herington and her husband, Ken of Kalona, Iowa, Bruce Van Iperen and his wife, Jean of Hamilton, Mo., and Barry Van Iperen and his wife, Julie of Lake Park, Iowa; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; two brothers; and five sisters.