Sioux City
Shiuvaun H. Dougherty, 90, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.
A funeral Mass for family and friends will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Holy Cross Parish, Blessed Sacrament Church. Private family burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Shiuvaun was born on March 19, 1929, in Sioux City, the youngest daughter of Dr. John and Helen Murphy. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1947, and from St. Joseph Mercy School of Nursing in 1951. She worked as an RN in Sioux City during the polio epidemic and later as a surgical nurse at the Veteran’s Hospital in Omaha.
On Sept. 5, 1953, Shiuvaun married her husband of 64 years, John J. Dougherty, in Omaha. His career as a physician led to several family moves including to Madison, Wis., Omaha, and returning to their hometown of Sioux City in 1969.
Throughout her life, she focused on her eight children serving as Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader, and countless school activities. She loved spending many hours with her 27 grandchildren. She was a proud supporter of Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools and Creighton University. In retirement years, she and her husband traveled, including a trip to Ireland to her father’s family home and met with many cousins. They enjoyed spending time with extended family at their Lake Okoboji cabin.
Shiuvaun was a kind, generous and caring person, dedicated to her faith and involved in her parish, including as President of the Blessed Sacrament Confraternity, St. Therese Study Club, and other activities. She became a Professed Member of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmilites in Sioux City, a lay group focused on prayer and charity.
She is survived by her eight children, Marty (Laurie) Dougherty of Sioux City, Mary Therese Dougherty of Omaha, Patsy Dougherty of Omaha, Sheila (Dan) Richter of Omaha, Diane (Tom) Crowley of Omaha, Kathleen (Shennen) Saltzman of Dakota Dunes, Molly (Greg) Eckert of Omaha, and Ann (Andy) Warren of West Des Moines; and 27 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to the Carmelite Nuns.