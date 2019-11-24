Memphis, Tenn., formerly northeast Iowa

Sidney Alan Saunders, 78, of Memphis, formerly northwest Iowa, died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Regional One Hospital in Memphis.

He was born in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, on Sept. 10, 1941, the oldest of the five children of George Alan Saunders and Anna Alice (Goertz) Saunders. He attended public elementary schools in Sloan, Luton, and Kingsley, Iowa, and in Dakota County, Neb. He attended Jackson Public High School in Jackson, Neb., and St. Paul's College High School in Concordia, Mo., graduating from St. Paul's in 1959.

After a year at St. Paul's College in Concordia, he enrolled at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, where he majored in Greek and minored in Latin and history, receiving an A.B. with distinction in 1963. From 1963 to 1968, he was a graduate student in the cooperative doctoral program in classics offered by the Universities of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa. He received a PH. D. in Classics from the University of Iowa in 1974.

He joined the faculty of Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge in 1968, teaching Latin, and humanities there for six years. He married Vivian Monies Smith in Baton Rouge on March 2, 1972. They had no children.

