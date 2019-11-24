Memphis, Tenn., formerly northeast Iowa
Sidney Alan Saunders, 78, of Memphis, formerly northwest Iowa, died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Regional One Hospital in Memphis.
He was born in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, on Sept. 10, 1941, the oldest of the five children of George Alan Saunders and Anna Alice (Goertz) Saunders. He attended public elementary schools in Sloan, Luton, and Kingsley, Iowa, and in Dakota County, Neb. He attended Jackson Public High School in Jackson, Neb., and St. Paul's College High School in Concordia, Mo., graduating from St. Paul's in 1959.
After a year at St. Paul's College in Concordia, he enrolled at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, where he majored in Greek and minored in Latin and history, receiving an A.B. with distinction in 1963. From 1963 to 1968, he was a graduate student in the cooperative doctoral program in classics offered by the Universities of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa. He received a PH. D. in Classics from the University of Iowa in 1974.
He joined the faculty of Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge in 1968, teaching Latin, and humanities there for six years. He married Vivian Monies Smith in Baton Rouge on March 2, 1972. They had no children.
He and his wife moved to the Hubbard, Neb. area in 1975, and he worked in the Dakota County Highway Superintendents office from 1976 to 1980. They then moved to Norfolk, Neb., where he worked for Consolidated Engineers-Architects until 1983. In that year, he and his wife went into business for themselves in Norfolk, providing highway and street superintendent services to counties and towns in the area.
In 1987, after three and one-half years of part-time study in computer programming, he received an A.A.S. with honors from NTCC in Norfolk. In December 1987, he was appointed county high superintendent for Wayne County, Neb. He and his wife moved to Wayne.
He held temporary part-time teaching posts at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion (1976), the College of Saint Mary in Omaha (1988, 1989), and Wayne State College (1989-98). He was a licensed county highway and city street superintendent and a member of the National Association of County Engineers, the Nebraska Association of County Engineers, Highway Superintendents, and Surveyors, the American Classical League, and Phi Beta Kappa.
Sid and Vivian retired to Water Valley, Miss., in 2003. He worked part-time for the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., for several years. He and Vivian entered the Yalobusha County Nursing Home in Water Valley in 2017.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian of Water Valley, Miss.; sisters, Dee (Roy) Pedersen of Payson, Ariz., and Jen (Rory) Worthington of Pleasantville, Iowa; and brothers, Fred (Suna) Saunders of Denison, Iowa, and Bill (Patty) Saunders of Darwin, Minn.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Anna Saunders.