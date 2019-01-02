Sioux City
Sierrah Ash Wilson, 17, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Sierrah, the daughter of Travis Wilson and Carla Mohlmann, was born on Feb. 22, 2001, in Sioux City. She graduated from Clarinda High School and was currently studying art at Western Iowa Tech Community College.
Sierrah brought love and laughter to anyone and made friends wherever she went. She was passionate about her artwork, music, and animals. She was very skilled in drawing and painting. On the field, she enjoyed playing soccer and softball.
Sierrah is survived by her mother, Carla Mohlmann; brother, Devon Edwards; father, Travis (Amanda Kacena) Wilson; sister, Vanessa Colling; brothers, Clinton Gant, and Gage Colling; maternal grandparents, Kathleen and Robert Pilgrim; and paternal grandparents, Dan and Pamela Reed and Richard and Karen Wilson.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Ronald Mohlmann; maternal great-grandparents, Phyllis and Eli Rodriguez and George and Lillian Mohlmann; and paternal great-grandparents, Earl and Marnie Adsit.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Sierrah's name to Telco Triad Community Credit Union to be used to help with funeral expenses.