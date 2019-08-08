Rock Valley, Iowa
96, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Service: Aug. 9 at 10 a.m., Netherlands Reformed Church, Rock Valley. Burial: Valley View Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Porter Funeral Home, Rock Valley.
