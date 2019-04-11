Sioux City
Skip, 85, died April 6, 2019. Kay, 81, died Jan. 29, 2019. Celebration of life: April 13 at 10:30 a.m., St. Michael Catholic Church, Sioux City. Visitation: April 12 from 5 to 8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
