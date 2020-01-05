Socorra Juanita Rol

Sioux City

Socorra Juanita "Granny Coke" Rol, 95, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.

Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday Jan. 7, at Southern Hills Baptist Church, with Pastor Dave Miller officiating. A private family burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, with family present 6 to 7 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel.

Socorra was born June 12, 1924, in Wichita, Kan., to Pedro and Soledad (Becerra) Bata. At the age of six, the family moved to Sioux City. She attended Hopkins School and went on to graduate from Central High School in 1941. She was a very hard-working woman. Socorra worked for several packing plants, including Armors, Swifts, and Cudahy’s. She met the love of her life, Robert Rol, at Cudahy’s. They married Dec. 31, 1943. They had four children, Sandy, Randy, Linda, and Leesa.

