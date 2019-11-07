Sonna Montgomery Crary

formerly Sioux City
Sonna Lee Montgomery Crary, 88, formerly of Sioux City, passed on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Mesa, Ariz., surrounded by her entire family.
A devoted wife and mother, Sonna was born in Mitchell, S.D., on June 16, 1931. She graduated from the University of South Dakota, where she met David Crary, and they married in 1953. They moved to Holstein, Iowa, where they lived for 10 years, where they met many of their lifelong friends before moving to Sioux City in 1965.
Sonna is survived by her husband, David Crary; her sister, Jane Stoneback; and her children, John Crary, Lynn Wolfe, Lexa Crary and Ann Crary.