Kirkland, Wash, formerly Sioux City
Sophie Cecelia (Rutowicz) Green, 97, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Dec. 18, 2018, in Kirkland.
Memorial services will be private.
Sophie was born in Sioux City, on Nov. 22, 1921, to parents Mary (Mycka) and Joseph Rutowicz, immigrants from Poland. After graduating from East High School, she worked as a bank teller until her marriage to Charles "Chuck" A. Green. Sophie and Chuck had three children, MaryEllen, Nancy and Richard.
To her family and friends, Sophie was a sweet, caring and kind woman. She loved to cook and enthusiastically celebrated holidays with favorite family dishes, including Polish favorites. Sophie was an expert seamstress and shared her skills to the delight of family and friends. She loved to read and always had a stack of books waiting to be discovered. She volunteered at St. Francis Church and with the Carmelite Nuns Monastery, both in Sioux City.
A strong proponent of healthy eating, vitamins and exercise, well before current gurus, she shared her good habits with all.
Sophie loved to have fun with family and friends. She humorously and presciently expressed the current colloquial "Oh, My God!" - OMG - long before it became a social media phenomenon. A quiet woman, Sophie made a loud and joyful sound in the world.
Sophie is survived by her three children, MaryEllen Green (Bill Dalziel), Nancy Alpay (Paul Bracke), and Dick Green (Judy Green); and three grandchildren, Carmin Dalziel, Kenan Alpay and Kerin Green.
Her brother, Thomas Rutowicz; and sisters, Genevieve Baranowski and Delores Gardner, preceded her in death her.
Sophie led a memorable and beautiful life and will be missed by her family and friends. She now joins her loving husband of 55 years, Charles Green, in heaven.
Donations in Sophie's name to the Carmelite Nuns Monastery, 2901 South Cecelia Street, Sioux City, IA 51106-3299 are welcomed and appreciated.