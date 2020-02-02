Sioux City

Sr. Mary Ann Nacke, 85, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at a local hospital.

A Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross Parish, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with Father David Hemann officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery at Remsen, Iowa, with Father Bill McCarthy officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a vigil and rosary at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with Deacon Kevin Poss officiating. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Sr. Mary Ann was born Aug. 26, 1934, in rural Remsen, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Maude (Barlow) Nacke. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Remsen, toured Europe, and entered the Dubuque Franciscans in 1953. She graduated from Briar Cliff University, taught at St. John Brebeuf’s Grade School in Chicago for five years, was the Assistant Principal at Holy Ghost School in Dubuque, Iowa, taught at Xavier Grade School in Dyersville, Iowa, and Sacred Heart School in Meyer, Iowa.

