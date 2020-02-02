Sioux City
Sr. Mary Ann Nacke, 85, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at a local hospital.
A Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross Parish, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with Father David Hemann officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery at Remsen, Iowa, with Father Bill McCarthy officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a vigil and rosary at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with Deacon Kevin Poss officiating. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Sr. Mary Ann was born Aug. 26, 1934, in rural Remsen, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Maude (Barlow) Nacke. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Remsen, toured Europe, and entered the Dubuque Franciscans in 1953. She graduated from Briar Cliff University, taught at St. John Brebeuf’s Grade School in Chicago for five years, was the Assistant Principal at Holy Ghost School in Dubuque, Iowa, taught at Xavier Grade School in Dyersville, Iowa, and Sacred Heart School in Meyer, Iowa.
She completed Theology Certification from St. Theresa’s College in Winona, Minn., and taught high school and adults at the School of Religion in Manchester, Iowa. Later, she did graduate work at USD, University of Iowa, ISU, and the Family Institute of Chicago. Sister participated in a three-year Psychiatric Program at the Mental Health Institute in Cherokee, Iowa, and later taught marriage and family therapy to Resident Psychiatrists there.
From 1978-2000, Sister taught behavioral science to Family Practice Physicians at the Siouxland Medical Education Foundation in Sioux City under the direction of Dr. Gerald McGowan. During five of those years, Sister was also the Coordinator for Healing Masses at Cathedral of the Epiphany Catholic Church in Sioux City.
After retiring in 2000, Sister began a Spirit Led Intercessory Prayer Group at Holy Cross Parish, Blessed Sacrament Church in Sioux City.
Survivors include her four nephews, Scott Nacke, David Nacke, Richard Nacke II and Tim Nacke; and two nieces, Terri Nacke and Michele (Nacke) Kirkpatrick.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph H. and Maude Nacke; and brothers, Richard J. Nacke and James L. Nacke.