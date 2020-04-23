× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sioux City

Stacy Ann Tripp Lefler of Sioux City passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Mason City, Iowa, after a long illness.

Service will be held with Pastor Kristine Sledje, at First Lutheran Church on Saturday at 11 a.m. via Facebook Live Stream at facebook.com/firstlutheransiouxcity/.

Stacy was born Sept. 1, 1952 in Sioux City. She graduated from Central High School and attended USD Vermillion. She later married Willy Lefler on March 9, 2017.

Stacy was a member of First Lutheran Church. She worked at the Sioux City Community School District as a Paraprofessional Educator. She enjoyed being with family and friends, spending time at Okoboji, and traveling.

Stacy is survived by three brothers Roger Tripp and his wife Laurie of Floyd, Iowa, Tony Tripp and his wife Pamela of Charter Oak, Iowa, Paul Tripp and his wife Novina of Hawaii; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Willy Lefler; her mother Mary Knudsen and stepfather Clarence Knudsen; her father Carl Tripp; a sister Carla Lane; and an infant niece.

Memorials may be sent to First Lutheran of Sioux City.

