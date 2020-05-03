Stanley D. Kurtenbach
Santa Monica, Calif., formerly Sioux City
Stanley David Kurtenbach, 63, of Santa Monica, formerly of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2020, from heart failure.
Stan was a larger than life personality, born and raised in Chicago, Ill. He moved to Sioux City in 1972, attended Heelan High School, and graduated in 1974.
After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He then attended Santa Monica College in California. He remained living and working in California until the time of his death.
Stan loved the outdoors and fitness including skiing, the beach, camping, working out, and traveling the country. He was passionate about family and attended every family gathering he could, by whatever means it required.
Survivors include his mother, Shirley Kelly Kurtenbach; three brothers, Jeff and Karen Kurtenbach, Richard Kurtenbach, and Thomas Kurtenbach; four sisters, Barbara Kurtenbach, Sharon and David Kanto, Kelly and Michael Baker, and Cynthia Fountaine; aunts and uncles, Paul and Barbara Kelly, Peter and Eleanor Kurtenbach, Ramona Blair and Betty Kurtenbach; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Kurtenbach; maternal grandparents, David and Tarsilla Kelly; paternal grandparents, Otto and Helena Kurtenbach; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Rest In Person "Stan the Man." He loved his family with passion, and lived his life one day at a time and on his terms, unapologetically. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.