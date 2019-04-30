Salix, Iowa
Stanley E. Johnson, 67, of Salix, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle against multiple myeloma.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salix, with the Rev. Michael Erpelding, Celebrant, officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with the rosary at 6:30 p.m. and a Scriptural wake service at 7 p.m. with Monsignor Mark Duchaine officiating, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Stanley Elliott Johnson was born on July 2, 1951, in Sioux City, the son of Clyde "Snowball" and Dolores "Tiny" (Brouillette) Johnson. He grew up in Sloan, Iowa, and graduated from Westwood High School in 1969. Stan then attended Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City.
Stan and Deb Folsom were united in marriage on Nov. 28, 1981, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salix.
Stan worked at the Bellas Hess Store in Sioux City for several years and for a short time in pharmaceuticals. He then worked for W.A. Klinger Construction in Sioux City until he started in March 1985 with I.P.S. which transitioned to MidAmerican Energy. Stan worked as an instrument and electrical technician and retired in September 2013.
Stan served as a volunteer for the Salix Fire and Rescue Department for more than 40 years. He also served on the Salix City Council for 21 years and was currently the mayor of Salix.
He loved spending time with his family, especially with his grandkids, mushroom hunting, gardening, and traveling to Alaska. He also loved fishing and using all four of his boats. He was a very loving and devoted husband, father, and grandpa.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Deb Johnson of Salix; mother-in-law, Pat Folsom of Salix; his children, Katherine (Greg) Dyche of Omaha, Anthony "Tony" (Laura) Johnson of Scottsdale, Ariz., Elliott (Jessica) Johnson of Salix, and Trisha (Curtis) Gries of Salix; grandchildren, Gabriella, Korissa, Griffin, Maniah, Nicole, Brenden, GwynnAnn, Preston, Clyde, (one on the way in May), Jaxton, Vivian, Calen, Greyson, Bradyn, and Brenden; his siblings, Sandra Richardson of Logan, Iowa, Judy (Rick Tieman) Richardson of Sloan, Larry (Mary) Johnson of Sloan, and Rita (Steve) Mace of Girdwood, Alaska; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde "Snowball" and Dolores "Tiny" (Brouillette) Johnson; two brothers-in-law, Jerry "Stook" Richardson and Monte Richardson; father-in-law, Dean Folsom; and two close friends, William "Bill" Holder and Dennis "Denny" Wilt.
Memorials may be directed to the family in Stan's memory and will go toward the Salix Park Beautification.