Kailua, Hawaii, formerly North Sioux City, S.D.
Stanley Howard Bergstrom, 83, of Kailua, formerly North Sioux City, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Hawaii.
Stanley was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on Feb. 15, 1936, to Victor and Anna Bergstrom. He grew up in North Sioux City, graduated from Jefferson High School and the University of South Dakota. He served three years in the U.S. Navy.
Stanley married Suzanne Variday on Nov. 23, 1977. They made their home in Hawaii.
Stanley is survived by his wife, Suzanne; one sister, Doris Skidmore of Dakota Dunes, S.D.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws; and two brothers, Harry and Harold Bergstrom.