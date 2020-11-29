Stanley Lyle Knutson Jr.

Sioux City

Stanley Lyle Knutson Jr., 52, of Sioux City, passed away Nov. 21, 2020, at his home.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Stan was born on May 27, 1968, at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, Va., to Stanley Lyle Knutson Sr. and Nancy (Hedge) Knutson-Menefee. He graduated from East High in 1986 and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1986-1993 during Operation Desert Storm. He was united in marriage to Laura Mousel on April 28, 2007 in Ponca, Neb..

He was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed watching his brother, Jerry race at the local tracks. He also enjoyed coaching the kids when they were younger and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters. Stan will be missed by his beloved pets, Wolfy and Sammy Jo.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife of 13 years, Laura Knutson; sons, Wade (Jordan) Knutson, Brandon (Desiree) Knutson, and Zachary Knutson; brother, Jerry (Trisha) Knutson; mother, Nancy (Bob) Knutson-Menefee; granddaughters, Josie and Lannie; nieces, Kylie and Kacy; and nephew, Kody.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Stanley Lyle Knutson Sr.; paternal grandparents, Lyle and Garnet Knutson; and maternal grandparents, Cleophas and Lucille Hedge.