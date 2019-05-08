{{featured_button_text}}

Sibley, Iowa

74, died Sunday, May 5, 2019. Service: May 11 at 10 a.m., First Reformed Church, Sibley. Burial: Holman Township Cemetery. Visitation: May 10 from 2-8 p.m., at the church. Jurrens Funeral Home, Sibley.

the life of: Stanley 'Stan' Gaalswyk
