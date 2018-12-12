Sioux City
Steffen Dean, 57, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at his home surrounded by family.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Jeremy F. Robertson Sr. officiating. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Steffen was born on Sept. 12, 1961, in Sioux City. He was a lifelong resident of Sioux City. He liked to fish, BBQ and going to church. Above all, family was everything to Steffen.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kim Smith of Sioux City; one son, Micah Moss and wife, Sara, and one daughter, Megan Moss, all of Des Moines; nine grandchildren; two brothers, Willie Dean and wife, Carol, and William Dean, all of Sioux City; and nieces, nephews, and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorraine Dean; his father, Lonnie Chess; one brother, James Dean; one nephew, Matthew Dean; and several aunts and uncles.
Steffen will be missed.