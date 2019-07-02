{{featured_button_text}}

Pender, Neb.

91, died Saturday, June 29, 2019. Service: July 3 at 11 a.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Bancroft, Neb. Burial: St. Mark's Lutheran Cemetery, Pender. Visitation: July 2 from 5 to 7 p.m., Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home, Pender.

the life of: Stella Georgia Puls
